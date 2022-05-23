The new OncoPower Premium brings an accessible online clinic of oncologists and other specialists to cancer patients and their caregivers.
HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Witty Health Inc. today announced the launch of OncoPower Premium, which brings an accessible online clinic of oncologists and other cancer specialists to cancer patients and their caregivers. The clinicians are available to answer questions and to give medical opinions and advice on all aspects of patients' care.
The subscription is an add-on to Witty Health's flagship social media platform OncoPower, a supportive community that links oncology patients and their caregivers with others in an intuitive online environment that is protected and vetted by certified health professionals. This online community encourages connections with other people who have cancer and offers education around cancer and holistic health.
"OncoPower Premium is the next level of online supportive care for cancer patients," said Karthik Koduru, co-founder and chief medical officer of Witty Health Inc. "It offers easy access to top-notch clinical advice and a supportive community for people facing a scary diagnosis including those who may have challenges accessing cancer care."
For $19.99 per month for an annual subscription or $29.99 month-to-month (often less than a co-pay for one visit to a cancer physician), OncoPower Premium provides people with ongoing access to cancer physicians, radiation and surgical oncologists, pathologists, registered nurses, dietitians, mental health clinicians, and other health care providers. Patients can provide these licensed cancer professionals access to their records and treatment plans to request second opinions and other advice specifically tailored to each person's situation.
The idea behind the subscription plan is to bring the option of medical opinions from skilled cancer clinicians and other complementary care to cancer patients with limited access to oncology centers of excellence. Many patients face barriers to obtaining care from cancer specialists due to social determinants of health. Proximity to specialty cancer centers, the inability to leave work, challenges around childcare, or lack of transportation can make it difficult for people to visit doctors for questions and to get second opinions. Onco-Power's doctors can fill in.
For instance, only 11.2(1) percent of medical oncologists practice in rural areas which means thousands of active cancer patients in the U.S. have limited ability to reach the expertise residing in renowned cancer centers often located in large cities. OncoPower Premium brings that expertise to patients nationwide regardless of whether they live near a cancer center.
"OncoPower Premium helps reduce the nearly $21 billion Americans spend out-of-pocket each year on cancer care(2) and brings quality care to those with less access to cancer specialists," Koduru said. "This greatly reduces out-of-pocket expenses for those who can't take time off to go to appointments, can't find babysitters, or would need to travel hundreds of miles for care. It's easy access to second opinions, or to ask questions outside of your doctors' offices."
About Witty Health
Witty Health Inc. is a Houston-based technology company focused on intelligence-powered, real-time health risk monitoring solutions to improve cancer care. Witty Health was established with a single goal of developing innovative models for managing chronic diseases using the latest digital health technologies using B2B and B2C models. The company's core product, OncoPower, offers a telemedicine-based remote clinic, home health monitoring, patient education, and messaging for patients. The broad functionality of this proprietary cancer treatment platform facilitates the provision of personalized healthcare via risk management tools integrated with modern healthcare technologies designed to improve population health. Witty Health Inc. is led by a dedicated team of healthcare innovators who have a wide array of expertise in direct patient care and digital technology solutions. For more information, visit http://www.wittyhealth.com.
