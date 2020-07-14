NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ: Wix), the leader in website creation, announced today the opening of its newest office location in Denver, Colorado coming in the fall of this year. Having experienced tremendous growth over the past year, the company plans to double down on its support for users with expansion of its Customer Care team into the Denver job market. The office will hold more than 200 full-time Customer Care team members, and in the coming year, it will be open to other functions including sales and account management.
"We have experienced immense growth as entrepreneurs, creators and businesses move and expand online. In order to continue to serve our over 170 million users and positively impact the success of millions of businesses and professional services, it is our top priority to provide best in class customer care and create a positive experience for them while using our service," said Alon Mor, VP of Customer Care at Wix. "Denver has and continues to be an epicenter for technology, attracting talent that matches what we're seeking for one of the most strategic groups in our company."
Wix's Customer Care team is a fulfilling and profound role, helping millions of people worldwide create a professional digital presence to achieve their business goals. Wix Customer Care Experts join users in their journey through Wix, partnering with them step-by-step to answer questions, explore business needs, and provide recommendations of integrating and optimizing solutions Wix offers to help users create, manage and grow their online presence. Customer Care Experts also impact the company's product roadmap by taking in feedback from users and collaborating with product teams to influence development priorities from the bottom up.
"Colorado has the perfect business climate, entrepreneurial spirit, resilient and skilled workforce to help support Wix's continued expansion," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. "These new jobs will be a strong addition to Colorado's rebounding economy, and this Denver location will offer tremendous opportunity for continued growth."
Wix's Denver office will join the company's over 3,200 employees across 15 other permanent office locations including headquarters in Israel, US offices in Miami, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, as well as global offices in Ukraine, Lithuania, Ireland, Germany, Japan, and Brazil.
Interested candidates should refer to: https://www.wix.com/jobs/locations/denver.
