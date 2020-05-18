NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has expanded its global presence and announced a new business partnership with telecommunication and technology service provider, Türk Telekom. As a result of this partnership, Wix is offered as part of Türk Telekom's bundled premium package for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) - which includes more than 48 million subscribers, of which over 1.5 million are active SMBs.
Now Turkish SMBs will be able to take their businesses and visions online using Wix. As part of this joint effort, Türk Telekom now offers Wix subscriptions, including domain and hosting packages, to current and new customers, such as entrepreneurs, businesses and freelancers serving multiple sectors. In fact, the Wix platform offers a wide array of design capabilities as well as business management tools including ecommerce, bookings, reservations, blogs and CRM functionality.
Small business owners employ more than 70 percent of the Turkish workforce and contribute to over half of the value of the Turkish economy. The market is comprised of a wide variety of entrepreneurs, manufacturers, hospitality owners and operators and professional business service providers.
"We are delighted to announce this business partnership with Türk Telekom," said Dror Shaked, EVP of Business Development at Wix. "We have millions of users in Turkey, and the country is powered by a strong entrepreneurship and startup culture. We think that both the country and Türk Telekom's spirit seamlessly meld with Wix's grand vision of empowering business owners, creators and individuals and helping them take their dreams online. This joint effort represents another step towards our ongoing global expansion, one where our users are given a curated, custom-made experience, as if the brand originated in their home country."
"Within the scope of the cooperation between Türk Telekom and Wix," Türk Telekom's Chief Strategy, Planning and Digital Officer Barış Karakullukçu said, "our efforts for the digitization journey of Turkey continue at full speed. The fact that our SMBs and tradesmen subscribers are a part of this transformation is a must for sustainable economic growth in our country. With the 'My Digital Workplace' campaign, which is part of the protocol we signed with Wix, we offer advantageous packages to tradesmen and SMBs who want to have an identity in the digital world and do ecommerce. We are very pleased to have such cooperation that will support the vision of our SMBs to expand globally."
About Turk Telekom
Türk Telekom Group, with 179 years of history, is Turkey's first and current market leader integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering its customers the complete range of mobile, broadband, data, TV and fixed voice services as well as innovative convergence technologies.
"Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 10 million fixed access lines, 11.4 million broadband, 3.5 million TV and 22.9 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2019. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 32,180 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.
About Wix
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 170 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.
