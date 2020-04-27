NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix, the leader in website creation, launches an online COVID-19 Volunteer Call System to connect volunteers with citizens who are in critical need of assistance. From provisioning groceries and medical supplies to performing home services, the platform will support one million Israeli citizens. Created in response to a request put forth by the Israeli Ministry of Finance & Welfare, Wix is now proud to offer the technology to governments around the world, at no charge.
"Helping those who are unable to leave their home and are in critical need of food, medical supplies, and home services is the top priority for our country," said Nir Zohar, Wix President & COO. "Our unrivaled technology that helps the global business community can now be harnessed for the greater good of our country and world. This is, by far, one of the most meaningful ventures we have pursued. Our hope is that this platform will go beyond our country's borders and help governments around the globe meet the needs of their citizens."
The online Volunteer Call System was created using Corvid, Wix's comprehensive web development platform. The system was built by a team of 20 Wix employees and was entirely functional just one week after receiving the request from the Israeli government. The Volunteer Call System is a fully inclusive web application with three distinct parts: volunteer application, online call center, and report monitoring.
Volunteers register and undergo a validation check, which can be integrated with government databases. Once approved, volunteers can immediately begin serving their community. The call center, or volunteer dashboard, is where volunteers respond to those in need. Built-in script and call summary forms help volunteers collect vital information from those they're helping. The system is integrated with technology from Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform, making all communication between volunteers and citizens safe, secure, and able to scale rapidly with the size of the population being served. With Twilio, governments can plug in the communication channels that work best for their citizens, including SMS, voice calling and WhatsApp, to seamlessly connect people with volunteers. Finally, the system includes a reporting dashboard where government officials can pull reports at any time. This feature allows users to track how many people have been reached, how many numbers aren't in service and more.
In the first three days of operation, Wix's online Volunteer Call System helped over 11,000 at-risk individuals by providing food, medical supplies, and other home services. The initiative is forecasted to help approximately one million Israeli citizens. The next batch of 300,000 individuals, who were identified as the next group most in need of assistance, will be served by more than 20,000 volunteers, including Israeli soldiers and civil volunteers.
"During a pandemic, like COVID-19, connecting vulnerable populations with existing support and resources quickly can save lives," said Erin Reilly, Twilio Chief Social Impact Officer. "Wix spun up this platform in record time to respond to the urgent need in Israel. We look forward to continued collaboration with them to help ensure that governments have access to the scalable communications technology they need to support the people they serve."
As the world navigates a global pandemic, Wix is committed to partnering with local and national governments to scale the platform and tackle the challenges related to COVID-19. With small adaptations, the system can easily be adopted by countries, states, and cities and help these communities operate in a centralized and efficient manner to address the needs of their citizens. Wix is now offering this innovation to all local and national authorities, at no charge. Wix will translate the system into other languages and help with the implementation process, which can be accomplished in a matter of days.
For more information on the Wix's online Volunteer Call System and to find out how to adapt the system for your hometown, state, or country, please visit https://www.wix.com/volunteerapp.
About Wix
Learn more: Wix.com, in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site. Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest. Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
Media Relations Contact:
Omer Malchin
Wix Press Room
om@wix.com