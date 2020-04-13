NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd (Nasdaq: WIX) today published a letter to shareholders, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.
About Wix.com Ltd.
Learn more: Wix.com, in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site
Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
investors.wix.com
ir@wix.com
Media Relations:
Rona Davis
Wix Press Room
ronadt@wix.com