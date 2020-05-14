- April 2020 demonstrated significant momentum across the platform as the need for a dynamic online presence accelerates -- Added 3.2 million new registered users, an increase of 63% y/y and an all-time monthly high -- Collections of the April 2020 user cohort were 76% higher than from users acquired in April a year ago -- Net premium subscription additions in the month of April were up 207% y/y -- Accelerating new subscriptions generated from existing cohorts - Increasing marketing investment in user cohort acquisition due to thriving demand and to generate further growth - Initiating Q2 outlook of accelerating growth for revenue and collections, underscoring strong performance quarter to date - expecting collections growth of 28-30% y/y in Q2 - Solid Q1 2020 results: total revenue of $216 million and total collections of $249 million, both up 24% y/y