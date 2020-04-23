Black_Wix_Logo.jpg
By Wix.com Ltd.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

 

What:

Wix First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467

International: +1-346-354-0953

Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362
Conference ID: 8883387

 

Replay:

Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056

International: +1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 8883387 

(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until

11:30 a.m. ET on May 21, 2020)

Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/ 

 

About Wix.com Ltd.

Learn more: Wix.com, in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
investors.wix.com
ir@wix.com 

Media Relations:
Rona Davis
Wix Press Room 
ronadt@wix.com

