NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
What:
Wix First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
International: +1-346-354-0953
Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362
Replay:
Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
International: +1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 8883387
(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until
11:30 a.m. ET on May 21, 2020)
Webcast:
About Wix.com Ltd.
Learn more: Wix.com, in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site
Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
investors.wix.com
ir@wix.com
Media Relations:
Rona Davis
Wix Press Room
ronadt@wix.com