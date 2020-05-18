NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
Lior Shemesh, CFO, and Joe Pollaro, GM of the US, will present at the 15th Annual Virtual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.
Nir Zohar, President and COO, and Lior Shemesh, CFO will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. PDT.
The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.
