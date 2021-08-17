SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced its new delivery center in Colombia as part of its global expansion strategy and focus on enhancing its nearshore capabilities by attracting top engineering and design talent across Latin America. The company plans to create more than 1,000 local IT jobs over the next year and continue its dedication to talent development through Wizeline Academy and in partnership with local universities.
"Colombia is Latin America's third-largest and fastest-growing tech talent hub, with approximately 70,000 IT graduates annually from dozens of top-tier universities, making it a great opportunity for us to strengthen our already robust LATAM presence and expand our global footprint," said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. "Our Wizeline Academy, which provides free courses on the most in-demand technology skills, and our belief that creating opportunities for everyone is critical to support local talent and economies, will enable us to become a valuable contributor in the local tech ecosystem while continuing to deliver a broad range of solutions to our global customers."
As an emerging destination for investment by global leaders in the technology sector and member of the global C4IR network, the third largest IT market in the region, and the home of successful startups like Rappi, Platzi, and Merqueo, Colombia is quickly becoming a leading innovation hub. With well-established locations throughout Mexico, Spain, and Vietnam, and the addition of Colombia and remote talent in Europe and Africa, Wizeline will continue to deliver high-level solutions and support its global customers while also investing in developing talent in local communities.
"Wizeline's decision to open a new location in Colombia is a testament to the country's potential as a desirable talent hub for scaling global technology operations," said Daniel Castañeda, Director of Operations at Wizeline Colombia. "We're excited by the opportunity to join the thriving tech community here, work with our local partners to develop the next generation of professionals, and contribute to the growth and success of local IT talent, as well as the emerging industries in our community."
Wizeline Colombia has already begun an aggressive hiring campaign, adding new members to quickly scale engineering teams in Bogotá, Medellín, and remote locations across the country, with the majority of new positions being in software development technologies, such as React, Android, iOS, Java, and JavaScript.
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers' teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, create an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
