Wodwo lets marketers build custom audience models in under an hour – no special training or data science background required.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataline, one of the nation's leading providers of marketing data, modeling and analytics, has launched an innovative new SaaS and DaaS platform created especially for marketers. "With the power of AI, Wodwo enables marketers to build their own custom models in four easy steps" says Paul Sobel, President and CEO of Dataline. "Unlike most modeling platforms, Wodwo leverages its own internal database to create prospect audiences. You don't have to bring your own data -- the data is part of the Wodwo platform."
Wodwo lets marketers build custom prospect models in under an hour. Traditional audience modeling can take weeks. Wodwo enables marketers to generate the same high-value models, on their own, in a fraction of the time, for a fraction of the cost. Subscriptions start at just $500 a month.
"Wodwo creates very targeted models incredibly quickly and easily," says Sobel. The platform has a user-friendly, intuitive design that makes it easy for anyone to use — no special training or data science background required. Users upload a 10,000-name sample of their first-party customer data, choose their preferred customer insights and finish by selecting an industry that best describes their business. Wodwo then begins the process of building 500 to 600 models to create the best prospect audience for the user. "Wodwo creates 'look-alike' audiences based on the actual buying behaviors of a company's customers," Sobel explains, "As a result, users end up with prospects more likely to convert."
Wodwo matches first-party customer data to 230 million unique indexed buyers, using more than 2,000 buyer attributes, giving marketers unprecedented insights into their customers. "Demographic, psychographic and transactional insights are presented in clear, easy-to-follow graphs and charts," says Linda Sandler, Executive Vice President and CMO at Dataline. "As a marketer myself, I know we're not all data wonks. Wodwo makes the process easy to understand," says Sandler.
Wodwo is a mythical wildman of the woods who searches the natural world to discover his own nature. He appears in art and literature of medieval Europe, usually depicted carrying a shield. Sobel explains, "We see Wodwo as a trusted guide who can help marketers find their way through a vast and often confusing wilderness of information."
