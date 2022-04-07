Lyle brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams
SOUTH RIDING, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company and a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity, has announced the placement of Bob Lyle as Chief Revenue Officer at Cybeats Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based cybersecurity firm rapidly scaling up commercial operations in the software supply chain and IoT security sectors.
Lyle is a respected industry leader with more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international sales and management. He recently served as Senior Vice President, Vertical Markets at SpyCloud, where he led the company's efforts to engage with key market verticals, including telecommunications, e-commerce, healthcare, and others. He moved into that position after serving as the company's Vice President, Mobile. Prior to his work at SpyCloud, Lyle served as Chair, Device Security Group at GSMA in London; CEO and Co-Founder of Valona Labs, Inc.; Vice President, Mobile at Absolute Software; and Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Freebit AS. His previous experience includes five years as Vice President, Mobile Services at Xperi Corporation, and more than five years as Vice President, Worldwide Sales at TapRoot Systems.
"Bob Lyle is an extremely experienced and high-performing executive with a stellar track record of success leading corporate sales teams in the mobile device cybersecurity and multimedia IP licensing spaces, both in the United States and abroad," said Wolf Hill Group President Tara Kochis. "He has tremendous intellect, energy, and passion, and will be a terrific addition to the Cybeats leadership team!"
"Bob has established himself as a visionary and innovative leader of highly-successful sales teams for enterprise cybersecurity and consumer device companies with two decades of experience, both on the hardware and software sides," said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Cybeats, "We are extraordinarily excited to tap into his talents and insights as we move forward to scale up commercial operations."
Lyle holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Arizona State University. He also received an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Management.
ABOUT WOLF HILL GROUP
Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, is a national executive search firm exclusively focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, Wolf Hill Group excels at building cybersecurity leadership teams for startups, venture capital, private equity, and family office investors. We work in all domains of cybersecurity, including security & risk management, asset security, security engineering, communications & network security, identity & access management, security assessment & testing, security operations, and software development security. Furthermore, we build cybersecurity leadership for enterprises in almost all sectors, including critical infrastructure, banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and public utilities. To learn more, visit the website: https://www.wolfhillgroup.com/.
ABOUT CYBEATS
Cybeats Technologies Inc. delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber risks from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain. Cybeats is currently owned by Scryb AI (CSE:SCYB). For additional information, please visit the website: https://www.cybeats.com/.
