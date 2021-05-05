ABILENE, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WolfePak Software, a leader in accounting and ERP solutions for oil and gas, announces WolfePak Anywhere. Leveraging a robust and secure cloud environment, WolfePak Anywhere users can access critical ERP software from any device, at any time, from anywhere.
Addressing the need for increased mobility, security and flexibility, WolfePak Anywhere puts the power of WolfePak on any device.
Fueled by increased digitalization across the oil and gas sector, more information is captured outside of the office. Coupled with the demand for real-time reporting and cash positions, access is now a critical capability for Accounting teams.
"We're fueling the information flow from the wellhead to the back office, so the move to the cloud is natural. Our customers want to enter information in real-time and leverage the power of WolfePak whenever and wherever," said Brent J. Rhymes, CEO, WolfePak Software. "Building on our flagship ERP solution, we built WolfePak Anywhere to be more secure than locally installed software, with helpful new functionality. But we were careful not to change anything our users love."
WolfePak Anywhere takes the best of WolfePak's accounting/ERP solution and brings that full functionality to the cloud.
WolfePak Anywhere features:
- State-of-the-art data protection leverages built-in cloud security with added two-factor authentication, encrypted storage, and automatic 4X daily backups. Protected by SOC I, Type 2 certified cloud and encrypted communication between WolfePak Anywhere and any device.
- Similar ease of use – works just like locally installed software. WolfePak's baked-in oil and gas expertise fuels accounting workflows and rapid report generation.
- Powerful cloud servers fuel performance speed, even for the most complex tasks.
WolfePak Anywhere is available to all new and existing WolfePak ERP customers. WolfePak support and account teams will assist existing customers in migrating to WolfePak Anywhere.
About WolfePak Software
WolfePak Software offers business automation software products for oil and gas upstream and midstream customers, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and CPA firms. Located in Abilene, deep in the heart of the Texas oil patch, WolfePak serves customers throughout the United States and the world. With its staff of experienced software developers, CPAs, and oil and gas professionals, WolfePak has helped oil and gas companies streamline business operations, reduce operating costs, and increase their profitability since 1986. For more information, please visit http://www.wolfepak.com.
Media Contact
Teresa Williams, WolfePak Software, +1 (325) 788-0325, teresa@wolfepak.com
SOURCE WolfePak Software