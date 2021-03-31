EDMONDS, Wash., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wolfSSL, the leading provider of TLS cryptography and the world's first commercial release of TLS 1.3, announces wolfSentry, the universal, dynamic, embedded IDPS (intrusion detection and prevention system).
wolfSentry will be fully integrated into the wolfSSL library, wolfMQTT, and wolfSSH, with optional call-ins and callbacks that give application developers turnkey IDPS across all network-facing wolfSSL products, with a zero-configuration option. These integrations will be available via simple --enable-wolfidps configure options in wolfSSL sibling products.
"This is a game changer in embedded and IoT security", says wolfSSL CEO and co-founder, Larry Stefonic. "The wolfSentry engine is dynamically configurable through an API, or from a textual input file. Callback and client-server implementations will also be supplied to deliver advanced capabilities including remote logging through MQTT or syslog, and remote configuration and status queries, all cryptographically secured."
Notably, wolfSentry is designed from the ground up to function well in resource-constrained, bare-metal, and real time environments. Algorithms stay within designated maximum memory footprints and maintain deterministic throughput. Opportunities for use of wolfSentry include RTOS IDPS, and IDPS for ARM silicon and other common embedded CPUs and MCUs. wolfSentry with a dynamic firewall can add as little as 64k to the code footprint, and 32k to the volatile state footprint, and can fully leverage the existing logic and state of applications and sibling libraries.
The first beta release of wolfSentry is planned for April 2021, with turnkey product integrations to follow.
Learn more about wolfSentry at the upcoming webinar on 3/31/2021:
Introducing wolfSentry, an Embeddable IDPS
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-rtKcubGRCKojg2NsWsmCw
For questions or help getting started using wolfSSL in your project, contact us at facts@wolfssl.com! wolfSSL supports TLS 1.3, FIPS 140-2/140-3, DO-178C, and more!
About wolfSSL
wolfSSL focuses on providing lightweight and embedded security solutions with an emphasis on speed, size, portability, features, and standards compliance. With its SSL/TLS products and crypto library, wolfSSL is supporting high security designs in automotive, avionics and other industries. In avionics, wolfSSL has support for complete RTCA DO-178C level A certification. In automotive, it supports MISRA-C capabilities. For government consumers, wolfSSL has a strong history in FIPS 140-2/3. wolfSSL supports industry standards up to the current TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3, is up to 20 times smaller than OpenSSL, offers a simple API, an OpenSSL compatibility layer, is backed by the robust wolfCrypt cryptography library, and much more. Our products are open source, giving customers the freedom to look under the hood.
Media Contact
Christin Casperson, wolfSSL Inc., +1 206 459 7061, christin@wolfssl.com
SOURCE wolfSSL Inc.