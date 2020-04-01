NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the introduction of the Judicial Caselaw Add-on to the esteemed Almanac of the Federal Judiciary (AFJ), giving customers access to a judge's rulings along with an Interactive Case History Timeline. Available through Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's award-winning legal research platform, the new capability will help lawyers familiarize themselves with federal judges, their courtroom tendencies, and their ruling style.
This unique addition catalogues decisions by the specific judge lawyers are searching and includes each judge's decision on their page. Providing all of a judge's decisions on his or her own page allows users a view into that judge's decisions without all the "noise and clutter" a global search provides when users search for a specific judge's information. With the new Judicial Case Law Add-On, the judge's cases are located with that judge, along with the AFJ's highly popular background information. In addition, an Interactive Case History Timeline provides users with a view into a judge's case decisions, workload and allows for easier date searches of cases by that judge. Customers will also be able to search by a specific date range, by citation, case name or date.
"It's often said that a good lawyer knows the law, but a great lawyer knows the judge," said Susan Gruesser, Director, Product Management for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Our goal is to provide our customers with solutions that add value and drive efficiency, and with the AFJ through Cheetah™ - and the AFJ's new Caselaw Add-on- our customers will now be able to prepare for their cases more thoroughly than ever before by better understanding the very judge they will be before in court."
AFJ through Cheetah™ provides users with a number of powerful research capabilities, including:
- Lawyer's Evaluations: AFJ offers insights into a judge's style, demeanor, knowledge, and courtroom management characteristics.
- Judge's Bios: The platform gives access to a judge's background, noteworthy rulings, media coverage, and much more.
- Interactive Court Map: AFJ provides knowledge of which states sit in which circuits and gives quick access to each circuit court judge in addition to each state's district court judges.
- Judicial Caselaw Add-on (with Interactive Case History Timeline): The platform gives access to a judge's full case decision history and get access to the actual cases, sorted by each judge. Includes an Interactive Timeline with the ability to sort decision history by all years, the last ten years, last five years, and the previous year (month to month).
To learn more visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/product/almanac-of-the-federal-judiciary/.
About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com