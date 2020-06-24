NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the appointment of Christopher Sullivan as Vice President and General Manager of the Transactional & Retirement Group and Rocco Impreveduto as Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately.
In his eight years at Wolters Kluwer, Sullivan has held a range of leadership positions in strategy, product management, pricing, and most recently, strategic partnerships. In his new role, he will lead the newly formed Transactional and Retirement Group, focused on extending the value of its legal and regulatory content, while also scaling best-in-class expert solutions, ftwilliam.com and Technical Answer Group (TAG).
With more than 20 years of experience spanning the media, digital, and tech industries, Impreveduto has extensive experience leading growth of digital media content, while identifying strategic revenue growth initiatives to improve customer experience and business performance. In his new role as Vice President of Marketing, he will lead the team in B2B and B2C operations, strategic partnerships, and business transformation on all media platforms.
"I am pleased to announce these promotions as we work to accelerate the development of our expert solutions and drive our go-to-market strategy forward," said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With their strong professional backgrounds and history at Wolters Kluwer, I am confident that Chris and Rocco will help us continue to successfully serve our customers."
"I'm honored to lead the Transactional & Retirement Group as we continue to invest in our portfolio," said Sullivan. "It has been an inspiration to participate in the digital transformation at Wolters Kluwer, and I believe we are well positioned to deliver expert solutions to our market with even greater speed."
"I am very excited to take on this new role at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S," said Impreveduto. "I look forward to building on the business's strong momentum as we accelerate the development of impactful solutions for our customers."
