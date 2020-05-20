NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has won Stevie Awards for two groundbreaking legal solutions as part of The 2020 American Business Awards®. The accolades include a Gold Stevie Award for the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™ and a Bronze Award for ftwilliam.com's Distribution Tracking Software (DTS).
The Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah, which won a Gold Stevie Award in the Legal Information Solution category, delivers essential resources on preventative measures and effective responses to claims of sexual harassment in the workplace. This innovative digital suite provides guidance on sexual harassment prevention, workplace best practices, relevant news updates, and proper handling of claims for employment law attorneys, compliance and human resource professionals, and in-house corporate counsel. Users can also find ready-to-use practice tools to properly address harassment investigation issues and litigation matters, saving them valuable time, money and resources.
ftwilliam.com's DTS, which earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Human Capital Management Solution, automates all tasks associated with preparing and tracking distributions and saves retirement service providers time, reduces risk, and lowers operating costs. The solution also offers built-in accountability tools to streamline communication, collect data, and make distribution preparation and tracking faster and more efficient. These tools are also accompanied by real-time updates to combat costly Voluntary Correction Program (VCP) filings and keep clients informed.
"Both of these solutions were developed as part of Wolters Kluwer's continued efforts to provide our customers with the right tools to deliver deep impact by harnessing expert information, actionable insight, and intelligent tools," said Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2020 American Business Awards have recognized these solutions for their ability to drive value, efficiency and productivity for the legal professionals we serve."
All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations to The American Business Awards in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work. More than 3,600 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 200 professionals. Wolters Kluwer was on a short list of companies winning five or more American Business Awards in 2020.
To learn more about the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/sexual-harassment-workplace-compliance/
To learn more about ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/distribution-tracking-software/
