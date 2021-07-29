CARY, N.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer, is pleased to announce Hy Cite Enterprises has chosen the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ expert solution to improve their demand planning process and increase forecast accuracy. With over 60 years of operations, Hy Cite has established itself as a premier direct selling and consumer finance company, offering an extensive line of cookware and household products worldwide. Made possible by a network of 8,000 Independent Authorized Distributors in 9 countries who serve over 600,000 customers, Hy Cite is among the top 100 direct selling companies in size worldwide for the Direct Selling Association (DSA).
Experiencing significant business growth, Hy Cite's legacy systems lacked the scalability and visibility needed for accurate forecasting. Hy Cite selected the Wolters Kluwer Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform for its configurability, AI-enabled and automated workflows, and unique Collaboration Hub™ features that allows them to intelligently scale their demand planning process with ease.
Prior to implementing Vanguard Predictive Planning™, Hy Cite relied on legacy systems for their demand planning and forecast reviews, which was time-consuming and lacked the capability to scale alongside their company's growth. Vanguard's cloud-native platform gives Hy Cite the speed, accuracy, and scalability needed to grow their demand forecast planning, while also taking advantage of AI-based features and predictive intelligence that automates tasks and decreases time spent combing through data.
"We are proud that the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform is assisting Hy Cite to scale their forecast planning process with AI-based forecasting as their business continues to experience growth," said Neal Goffman, Chief Operating Officer at Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer.
About Hy Cite Enterprises
Established in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1959, Royal Prestige® has become one of the most successful direct selling companies globally. In addition to the United States, we have distributors in Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, among others, which offer innovative cookware and household products, all designed with the strictest in quality standards.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer(WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Vanguard Software is now a part of Wolters Kluwer, aligned with the CCH Tagetik portfolio of corporate performance management solutions. Global Fortune 500 to mid-market companies across every major industry rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to optimize end-to-end integrated business planning and deliver more resilient supply chains. Vanguard's advanced algorithmic modeling, automated workflows, and cloud-based collaboration enable companies to save time, reduce costs and drive increased predictability in their demand, supply, sales and financial planning. To find out more visit http://www.vanguardsw.com.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
