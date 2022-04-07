Introducing VIEWN for Shopify. Unify Customer Data from Shopify and Other Cloud Apps to Create Rich Personas that Drive Marketing and Sales.
MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIEWN, the AI-fueled Customer Data Platform (CDP) for eCommerce, founded by Customer Experience veteran Areeya Lila, announces the launch of VIEWN for Shopify, an easy to use solution for independent Shopify eCommerce stores to personalize buyer interactions and increase sales. VIEWN for Shopify is a cloud software as a service (SaaS) that creates an easy-to-use, single-customer view of customer data from Shopify and other systems. The VIEWN for Shopify application is now available in the Shopify Apps store for the 1.7 million store owners and direct-to-consumer teams who want a complete, accurate, and up-to-date view of their customers to fuel critical insights and actions that drive the business forward. Brands need real-time insights to be competitive.
With VIEWN for Shopify, store owners no longer need to go outside of their trusted Shopify ecosystem for a CDP tailored to their eCommerce business. The app provides a reliable and stable foundation that's always current, complete, and supported by a 24/7 team. According to industry analysts, Forrester Research Predictions 2022: Customer Experience, 75% of businesses can't achieve ROI goals because they don't have enough information about the customer. They state that there is still much work to be done in terms of providing the business the insight into who the best customers are and which segments we need to invest in to convert them into loyal customers. Buyer insights like these will transform every business's marketing and improve conversion rates, repeat purchases, and retention, resulting in a significant lift in revenue.
VIEWN for Shopify easily connects to key Shopify applications and with a few clicks, store owners and marketing resources have this rich customer data in one place. The VIEWN segmentation engine organizes the data from multiple data sources, and creates segments, giving businesses a complete view of their customers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) models define and identify personas that drive personalized customer experiences with brands. Store owners can optimize their campaigns around their Intelligent customer segmentation and buyer personas to increase sales, acquire subscribers and build brand loyalty.
"Without VIEWN for Shopify, store owners can only share limited data with customer-facing applications and cannot leverage the full potential of customer data. Our CDP for Shopify offering connects the data from Shopify and other apps, while our AI algorithms and segmentation engine deliver actionable customer insights store owners can use," states Areeya Lila, VIEWN Founder and CEO. "We're excited about providing this solution to the Shopify community, giving them the personalization strength of top eCommerce enterprises out of the gate."
Additionally, VIEWN for Shopify helps businesses identify key investment areas, track and improve core customer metrics (i.e., total customer count, customer lifetime value and order size, acquisition optimization by channel, long-term customer retention), and ensures compliance under strict CCPA and GDPR privacy regulations.
"Every time a business brings on new applications or sells in new channels, their data landscape changes. As a result, they could be putting their data at risk or missing opportunities of knowing everything about customers," explains Jose Munoz, Program Manager. "VIEWN for Shopify provides an easy-to-use, self-service interface and flexible data model that enables them to add or update data sources. They always have an up-to-date view of your customers while adhering to compliance and privacy regulations."
