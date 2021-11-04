TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Dirty Jane, an exclusive online retailer of curated bike apparel and gear for women. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
When Dirty Jane founder Amy Remark discovered the thrill of mountain biking in 2002, she struggled to find any apparel or gear that weren't men's hand-me-downs. Rather than letting this barrier deter her, Amy decided to make biking more accessible and inclusive for women. Nearly 20 years later, Dirty Jane has made its mark as the only online retailer of bike apparel and gear that caters specifically to women. Now, with ClearAngel's backing, Dirty Jane plans to expand inventory management, take it in-house, and invest in channels that will minimize returns related to women's sizing.
ClearAngel, one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who do not have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators, has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're thrilled to fund Dirty Jane and help make biking more accessible to women," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel participant signals our move towards more unique markets that have been previously untapped."
Supplementary to $10,000 of flexible capital, Dirty Jane will also get access to a network of 500+ investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. In addition to inventory and investment opportunities, Dirty Jane aims to amplify its ambassador program and support the LGBTQ+ with a custom line of t-shirts.
"Nearly 20 years ago, I was one of only five women at the bike park wearing men's shorts and a cotton t-shirt," said Dirty Jane founder Amy Remark. "Today, I can proudly say Dirty Jane has made this sport more accessible for women, and there's only more progress with ClearAngel's support."
To learn more about Dirty Jane or purchase their women's-focused bike products, visit dirtyjane.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
