COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Women in Analytics (WIA), increasing visibility for women making an impact in the analytics space, announced it is rebranding its annual conference. The new name, the DataConnect Conference, better reflects its mission to help attendees learn about all topics that touch on data – data science, analytics, data management and AI – while connecting with others in the global data community. The conference will be held June 2-3, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus.
"Through this rebrand, we want people to know that this conference is for more than just women," said Rehgan Avon, founder of Women in Analytics. "We provide top-quality data and analytics content -- featuring cutting-edge technologies and methodologies -- which can benefit everyone in the field, while bringing visibility to diverse voices."
The DataConnect Conference will continue to offer a top-quality experience and an opportunity to connect with leaders and experts in the field. The event has been named:
- A Top Conference for Data Professionals
- A Top 5 Big Data Event
- One of 6 Data Sciences Conferences to attend in North America
- A Top 10 Big Data Conference
While all presenters at the event are women, anyone with an interest in data is encouraged to attend.
Taniya Mishra, Ph.D., CEO and founder of SureStart, is the first keynote speaker to be announced for the 2022 conference. Mishra was formerly Director of AI Research at Affectiva. She'll be speaking about personalization and how AI systems will need to meet the demand for more contextual and individualized interactions.
"This decade will be a make-or-break moment to address AI's sore lack of diversity, for the sake of our teams and the tech we build," Mishra said. "That's core to our work at SureStart. The need has never felt more urgent."
The conference will be hosted and emceed by Anna Anisin, the founder and CEO of Formulatedby and Data Science Salon. Data Science Salon is a unique vertical-focused data science conference that has grown into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists.
Learn more about the DataConnect Conference and register here.
About Women in Analytics (WIA)
The mission of Women in Analytics (WIA) is to provide visibility to the women making an impact in the analytics space and provide a platform for them to lead conversations around the advancements of analytical research, development, and applications. Starting with the Women in Analytics Conference, launched in 2016, the organization has grown into a full-fledged community for those who want to continue their analytics education and network with professionals globally. Speaking opportunities are the only aspect of the organization dedicated exclusively to women. All other elements, from membership to competitions and scholarships, are open to everyone regardless of gender identity or expression. For more information, visit the website, or follow WIA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
