COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Cybersecurity's (WiCyS) strategic partnership with SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is getting enhanced to a Tier 1 status. This funding and support helps build talent capacity and awareness in the cybersecurity workforce.
In 2020, SentinelOne originally became a Tier 2 strategic partner with WiCyS. The company was eager to continue its involvement at a higher capacity and recently upgraded to Tier 1. It is an employer partner in the WiCyS veteran apprenticeship program and has active roles in the mission support team.
WiCyS works conscientiously to help recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at all levels of their career through skills development, networking and trainings with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups makes a significant impact in growing the community. These strategic partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.
A strategic partnership involves year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, in particular driving inclusion and diversity changes needed within the cybersecurity field. Among Tier 1 benefits are a partner executive eligible to participate on the WiCyS Mission Support Team; a leadership role with WiCyS on market research, best practices and other studies and initiatives; sponsorship of a student chapter; and input in skill development trainings.
Strategic partners at any level can participate in the Leadership Summit and Veterans program; post jobs and access all member resumes through the WiCyS Job Board++; sponsor educational/best practice webinars; access the strategic partner community portal and bi-monthly meetings; and be recognized in WiCyS social media and the newsletter, among many benefits.
"At SentinelOne we have made it our mission to build, support, and foster an inclusive workplace for all, and we are thrilled to partner with WiCyS in this journey. Building a more inclusive and equitable workplace has been a personal passion of mine for many years, and to be able to support WiCyS's mission and our next generation of talent in cybersecurity is truly an honor. We look forward to continuing our great partnership." Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
