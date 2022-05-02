Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is partnering with the National Cybersecurity Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) to open a request for proposals to pilot programs within community colleges that include engagement with Cyber FastTrack.
Cyber FastTrack helps put students on a quick and cost-effective path to a high-paying career in cybersecurity through games, challenges and video demos along with the opportunity to earn scholarships.
Community college cybersecurity instructors are encouraged to share their unique and creative ideas to prepare students for Cyber FastTrack activities and scholarship opportunities while taking classroom learning experiences to the next level.
The NCSF will award up to three grants to test novel, scaleable outreach strategies with high potential to captivate a diverse group of participants in various geographical regions.
"By launching this community college initiative with NCSF, faculty can now share with us what their needs are to mobilize their students utilizing Cyber FastTrack," states Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "This allows WiCyS and NCSF to listen to innovative and creative ways for community college educators to engage their students and help provide funding along the way."
The deadline to submit ideas is June 22. For more information or to apply, visit http://www.wicys.org/benefits/mobilize-community-college-cyber-fasttrack-pilot-program/.
To find out about the free Cyber FastTrack program, prizes and register interest for the next intake, visit http://www.cyber-fasttrack.org.
Students can try out the game platform ahead of the program opening by creating a free account at http://www.cyberstart.com.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
