COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn from experts in the cybersecurity field in a cohort through the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Mentorship Program.
Mentors and mentees will be matched for a more streamlined 12-month experience beginning in November. Mentees, wherever they are in their cybersecurity career, can sharpen professional development skills, zero in on intentional career outcomes and be exposed to new opportunities through this program. It is designed to upskill women in cybersecurity in areas such as negotiation, leadership, work/life harmony, presentations, and more to advance them in their careers.
Mentors have the experience to guide others eager to learn. The commitment is three to four hours per month to meet with assigned mentees in a virtual cohort. WiCyS will provide curriculum, materials and resources. The program works in a cohort setting strategically, continuing its trend of cultivating communities within the overarching WiCyS community.
Last year, the program had 608 mentees and 78 mentors all from the student/intern to the executive level in both groups. There were at least 93 participants who were both a mentor and mentee as well.
"As a WiCyS mentee, I had the opportunity to learn from cybersecurity professionals practicing in the field as cybersecurity professors and data scientists. We shared our interests in IoT, machine learning, threat intelligence, incident response and critical infrastructure. Most of all, I learned that by using our innate superpowers as women, we can add great value to any role we choose to pursue in cybersecurity and, ultimately, make an impactful difference in cybersecurity," said Sarah Bartsch, cybersecurity analyst at Evolve Security Academy.
WiCyS members can apply for this program. Enrollment is open through Sept. 15. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/initiatives/mentorship/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Flatiron, Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, IBM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, Smoothstack, SpearTip, Starbucks, Target, The Home Depot, University of California-San Diego. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
Media Contact
Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, lynn@wicys.org
SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)