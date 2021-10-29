COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity is offering hands-on cyber training through real-world simulations in its Cyber FastTrack program.
Cyber FastTrack is a quick and affordable path to successful cyber-based careers. Participants receive free access to train with the highly regarded CyberStart game, which was created by SANS Institute experts and includes more than 200 fun security challenges. The gamified learning platform teaches students about Python, social engineering, SQL injection, cryptography and more. Beginners can use CyberStart to build their skills from scratch while experienced players can hone their craft through advanced levels.
This preparation allows participants to access scholarships, advanced training and certification. This experience also will help boost their resumes for potential employers.
"The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation values our relationship with WiCyS. This collaboration is focused on a critical national imperative — identifying, nurturing and empowering the next generation of experts to eliminate the cybersecurity skills gap in the United States," said David Brown, executive director of the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation.
This program will launch on Oct. 27 to U.S. residents. WiCyS Student Chapter members are eligible to receive a free license to participate. To connect with the local student chapter president or start a student chapter, email info@WiCyS.org. Register for the "Scholarships and Free Cybersecurity Training for College Students through Cyber FastTrack" webinar on Nov. 1 at 1pm CT. For additional information and to register, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17216/513462
For additional Cyber FastTrack program information, visit https://www.wicys.org/benefits/student-cybersecurity-opportunities-through-cyberstart-and-cyber-fasttrack/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. The organization's founding partners are Cisco, Facebook and Palo Alto Networks. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
