The Home Depot and ADP join the sponsorship lineup for WIT's signature fundraising event supporting girls and women in STEAM.
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the Presenting Sponsor, The Home Depot, and VIP Sponsor, ADP, for its signature fundraising event, WIT Connect 2022, to be held in-person at The Coca-Cola Roxy on Saturday, June 4th.
"The mission of WIT is to provide a community for women and girls in STEAM; to help them navigate the opportunities and support them in their development. What I love most about WIT is that it is for everyone – their programs allow women across communities, education, and skill levels to connect and grow. The way WIT connects with its members is personal, supportive, and inspirational. I am proud to serve on the WIT board because at the end of the day, it is about women helping women to reach their potential," said Emily Clay, WIT Board Member and Senior Director of Product Management at The Home Depot
WIT empowers girls and women to excel in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience.
WIT Connect takes place Saturday, June 4 at the Coca-Cola Roxy and will have more than 800 of Atlanta's top executives in attendance. Over the past 30 years, WIT has raised more than $7.7 million to support the development of young girls and the advancement of women in STEAM.
Each year, before the program, WIT hosts a special VIP Reception for invited WIT Connect guests and C-Suite executives participating in the Executive Auction Experience.
Philanthropy:
The premier fundraising and networking event includes a unique executive auction experience which allows individuals to compete for exclusive time with top Atlanta C-Suite executives. Proceeds from the executive auction support all of WIT's programs, including our WIT Girls, Campus, Young Professionals, and Single Mothers Programs. Music, silent auction, an exclusive VIP networking reception and a celebration of our 2022 scholarship recipients round out the festivities for this special event.
For more information, visit http://www.wearewit.org/Connect
Sponsorships:
At this time, WIT Connect sponsorships are sold out, and limited tickets remain!
If you are interested in sponsoring WIT, please contact WIT's VP of Corporate Partnerships, Kyle Ross at kross@mywit.org.
WIT Connect sponsors support the next generation of female leaders in STEAM and enjoy access to a community of esteemed technology leaders through a variety of benefits.
About The Home Depot:
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #18 on the 2021 Fortune 500.
As a proud sponsor of Women in Technology, we hope to connect with you soon. Until then we invite you to explore our remote technology roles. Come innovate with us!
Visit The Home Depot Website: https://careers.homedepot.com/technology
ADP Company Description:
Whatever way the world choses to work, ADP is there to make that a reality through market-leading global HR technology. Whether we're leveraging one of the world's most comprehensive datasets that predicts the pulse of a nation, using the latest tech stacks to create adaptive platforms to change an industry, or developing one of the Top 5 mobile apps for business, we're focused on making a positive impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. Every day. What comes next is up to you.
Visit the ADP Tech Website: https://tech.adp.com/
About Women In Technology
Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.
Visit the WIT Website: https://mywit.org
Media Contact
Paula Bolton, Women In Technology, 7703774539, pbolton@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology