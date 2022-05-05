Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the Title Sponsor for its signature fundraising event, WIT Connect 2022, to be held in-person at The Coca-Cola Roxy on Saturday, June 4th.
ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the Title Sponsor for its signature fundraising event, WIT Connect 2022, to be held at The Coca-Cola Roxy on Saturday, June 4th.
"At State Farm we are committed to being good neighbors who serve our customers and make our communities better. The opportunity to become the WIT Connect 2022 Title Sponsor allows us to deepen our relationship with WIT and show our passion by collaborating with a great organization that is making significant impacts in our community by helping girls and women excel in STEAM careers," said Victor Montgomery, Internal Audit Director at State Farm.
Since its inception, WIT Connect has gathered nearly 800 of Atlanta's top executives to raise more than $7.7 million to support the development of young girls and the advancement of women in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
Each year, before the program, WIT hosts a special VIP Reception for invited WIT Connect guests and C-Suite executives participating in the Executive Auction Experience.
"WIT is proud to announce that State Farm will be our Title Sponsor for our WIT Connect event," says Penny Collins WIT President & CEO. "State Farm is passionate about WIT's mission and actively engages in all our programs to not only help their internal teams grow but to also give back and ensure that our next generation of women excel in STEAM."
Philanthropy:
The premier fundraising and networking event includes a unique executive auction experience which allows individuals to compete for exclusive time with top Atlanta C-Suite executives. Proceeds from the executive auction support all of WIT's programs, including our WIT Girls, Campus, Young Professionals, and Single Mothers Programs. Music, silent auction, an exclusive VIP networking reception and a celebration of our 2022 scholarship recipients round out the festivities for this special event.
For more information, visit http://www.wearewit.org/Connect
Sponsorships:
WIT Connect sponsors support the next generation of female leaders in STEAM and enjoy access to a community of esteemed technology leaders through a variety of benefits.
Sponsorship Opportunities for WIT Connect 2022 are still available. If you are interested, please contact our VP of Corporate Partnerships at kross@mywit.org.
About State Farm®
For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. It's more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
About Women In Technology
Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.
Media Contact
Paula Bolton, Women In Technology, 7703774539, pbolton@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology