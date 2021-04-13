ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the Title Sponsor for its signature fundraising event, WIT Connect 2021, to be held Virtually on Thursday, June 17th.
"Our relationship with WIT extends many years of working together to make our communities better. As part of this relationship it's an honor to be the WIT Connect 2021 Title sponsor. Together we will continue to strengthen our community by helping girls and women excel in STEAM careers," said DeWayne Griffin, Vice President & Chief Data Officer at State Farm.
Since its inception, WIT Connect has gathered nearly 800 of Atlanta's top executives to raise more than $3.2 million to support the development of young girls and the advancement of women in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
Each year, before the program, WIT hosts a special VIP Reception for invited WIT Connect guests and C-Suite executives participating in the Executive Auction Experience.
"WIT is proud to announce that State Farm will be our Title Sponsor for our Virtual WIT Connect event," says Penny Collins WIT President & CEO. "State Farm is passionate about WIT's mission and actively engages in all our programs to not only help their internal teams grow but to also give back and ensure that our next generation of women excel in STEAM."
Philanthropy:
The premier fundraising and networking event includes a unique executive auction experience which allows individuals to compete for exclusive time with top Atlanta C-Suite executives. Proceeds from the executive auction support WIT Girls and Campus – WIT's free educational programs for girls and young women. Music, silent auction, an exclusive VIP virtual networking reception and a celebration of our 2021 scholarship recipients round out the festivities for this special event. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/WITConnect2021
Sponsorships:
WIT Connect sponsors support the next generation of female leaders in STEAM and enjoy access to a community of esteemed technology leaders through a variety of benefits. Several sponsorship packages are currently available, including:
Gold Sponsor: $10,000
Silver Sponsor: $6,500
To purchase a sponsorship, contact Penny Collins at penny@mywit.org or by phone at 470-264-1782.
About State Farm®
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 57,500 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
About Women In Technology
Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.
Media Contact
Penny Collins, Women in Technology, 470-264-1782, penny@mywit.org
SOURCE Women in Technology