ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) announced the WIT Girls and WIT Campus Scholarship Winners at its Virtual WIT Connect Event, presented by State Farm, last night, Thursday, June 17th.
Since its inception, WIT Connect has gathered more than 900 of Atlanta's top executives to raise more than $3.5 million to support the development of young girls and the advancement of women in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). WIT Connect is one of the premier fundraising and networking events of the year.
In addition to the incredible executive auction, it is also an evening where the focus on the mission of WIT is front and center. At this event, WIT highlights WIT Girls, WIT Campus, and WIT Single Mothers along with the impact that WIT programs have had on their advancement in STEAM, which includes scholarship awards for WIT Girls and WIT Campus students presented by top Atlanta corporate companies like WIT Sponsor Fiserv.
"On behalf of Fiserv, I'd like to congratulate all of the Women in Technology Connect Campus scholarship recipients. At Fiserv, we believe companies can and should be a platform for good. As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Fiserv is proud to partner with Women in Technology to help empower the next generation of women in their pursuit of STEAM careers. Fiserv has a strong history and commitment to creating opportunities for women to grow and to elevate their careers in payments and fintech." stated Kelly Higgins, Senior Manager, Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv.
The 2021 Scholarship WIT Campus Winners are:
$25,500 Scholarship presented by State Farm, Fiserv, Coca-Cola, 3Ci , RNDC, Splunk
Ana Abadie - Georgia Southern University
$5,000 Scholarship presented by ADP
Briana Hickson - Georgia Gwinnett College
$5,000 Scholarship presented by ADP
Destiny Summerville - Clayton State University
$5,000 Scholarship presented by ADP
Ja'Zmin McKeel - Agnes Scott College
The 2021 Scholarship WIT Girls Winner is:
$10,000 Scholarship presented by HUNTER Technical Resources, My Mother's Purse
Shanthi Hegde - Lambert High School
About Women In Technology
Women in Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.
Media Contact
Penny Collins, Women In Technology, 7703774539, penny@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology