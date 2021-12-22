ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT), an Atlanta-based non-profit organization committed to empowering girls and women to excel in STEAM from the classroom to the boardroom, today announced the addition of its new executives to the WIT Board and Advisory Council effective January 2022:
- Marva Bailer, Senior Manager at Global High Tech Vertical at Amazon
- Marcia Calleja-Matsko, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Avanos Medical
- Holly Ma, Vice President, Data Engineering at Cox Automotive
- Cecilia Mao, Chief Product Officer at Equifax
- Christina Setzer-Poole, Executive Vice President - Business Services Delivery Group at Global Payments
- Kanyatta Walker, Vice President – Operational Excellence at Cisco
WIT also announced its new Executive Committee:
- Patti Dismukes, Director, Sales, Cognizant Softvision, and WIT Board President
- Tracy Aldworth, SVP, eCommerce and Digital, Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC), WIT Board President Elect
- Andra Milender, CTO US Business Division, Equifax, WIT Board Vice President- Finance
- Amy Vasquez, SVP, Strategic Accounts, 3Ci an MAU Company, WIT Board Secretary
- Tracy Garner, VP, AT&T (Retired), and WIT Board Chair
WIT's returning Board of Directors:
- Dani Cushion, CMO, ExecOnline
- Monika Mueller, SVP, Consulting Services, Softensity
- Elizabeth Hoemeke, CTO, OneInc
- Emily Clay, Sr. Director, Product Management, The Home Depot
- Robbin Jones, Sr. Global IT Product Leader, The Coca-Cola Company
- Mary Carol Alexander, Vice President of the South Region and the US Sponsor for Energy, Microsoft
- Eileen H. Rumfelt, Member Attorney, Miller & Martin, PLLC
"We are so pleased to welcome these talented women to the WIT Board. Each new Board member brings a unique set of skills and talents to the organization, and will help us as we evolve what WIT offers in 2022 and beyond," said Patti Dismukes, WIT Board President. "With these new leaders representing a diverse group of companies and backgrounds, the WIT Board will remain squarely focused on supporting WIT President and CEO Penny Collins and her team as they bring powerful STEAM-based programs and education to girls and women throughout Georgia."
WIT also announced the addition of its new executives to the WIT Advisory Council effective January 2022:
- Mary Ellen Marcilliat-Falkner, EVP & Chief People Officer, Cox Media Group
- Wendy Frazier, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Watson Advertising and Weather, The Weather Company (IBM)
- Mitch Gersten, CIO, Cox Automotive
- Ken Meyer, EVP & Chief Information Officer - Consumer Technology, Truist
- Jay Moran, SVP & Distinguished Engineer | Platform Engineering | Infrastructure Technologies, Fiserv
- Kim Youngpeter, Managing Director, Application Development, Rollins, Inc.
WIT's returning Advisory Council:
- DeWayne Griffin, Vice President and Chief Data Officer, State Farm
- Julie Talbot-Hubbard, SVP, Cyber Protection and Identity, Optiv
- Derek Johnson, Vice President, Applied Artificial Intelligence, RelationalAI
- Windy Nicholson, Technology M&A Planning Leader, Equifax
- Betsy Robinson, Founder & CEO, Tier4 Group
- Vicki Wright-Hamilton, Strategist, Change Management Advisor & Effectiveness Coach, VWH Consulting
"We are so pleased to welcome these talented men and women to the WIT Advisory Council. Not only will their leadership provide great council to the WIT Board and to me, but their technology expertise will help us continue to innovate and grow our programs," said Penny Collins, WIT's President & CEO.
In 2021 alone, nearly 3,000 girls and young women and 48,000 women in careers globally were inspired, motivated, and supported in their pursuit of a STEAM career by WIT. We have raised over $3.5 million to support the development of women of all ages but with more than 35,000 new STEAM jobs opening each year, and a 4:1 ratio of men to women graduating in STEAM careers, there is still so much opportunity for us to make a difference.
About Women in Technology (WIT)
Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 48,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.
Media Contact
Penny Collins, Women In Technology, 4702641782, penny@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology