ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIT moved forward with classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow their single mothers' the opportunity to begin their Cyber Security journey. The 20 mothers began their 12-week course in Fundamentals of Cyber Security and Information Security offered at Emory on Saturdays 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
"WIT is extremely proud to have amazing partners working with us to provide a path for our single mothers to better their lives and the lives of their children," says Penny Collins, President & CEO of WIT. "It is because of our partners like AT&T, COX, The Atlanta Women's Foundation, NCR Foundation, State Farm, Honeywell, and many others that enables WIT to provide this incredible opportunity.
"Excited and passionate doesn't begin to express what an honor it has been to be a partner of WIT's Single Mothers' program. This program is helping support the next wave of successful single mothers whose stories are not only inspiring, but show true grit, that they have what it takes to help move the needle in Cyber Security." - Jenn Laub, Talent Acquisition Delivery Leader, of Honeywell Connected Enterprise
NCR is pleased to support the effort to train single mothers to work in the growing field of cybersecurity," said Tim Oliver, CFO and Foundation Chair, NCR Corporation. "This program perfectly pairs our focus on STEAM education with members of our community that can most benefit from acquiring new skills."
Each participant completing the program will be awarded a Fundamentals of Cyber Security and Information Security Certificate of Completion from Emory and will be aligned to a technology leader that will serve as their mentor throughout the 12 weeks. You can read more about our WIT Single Mothers' Program Women in Technology (WIT) Announces the Cyber Security Educational Program for Single Mothers' has gone VIRTUAL Women in Technology (WIT) Announces the Cyber Security Educational Program for Single Mothers' has gone VIRTUAL here.
"WIT has elevated the opportunities to succeed by matching the mothers in the program with phenomenal support of a dedicated mentor. This group of dynamic women bring their shared knowledge and experience of navigating the business and technology world as leaders, as women and as mothers," says Adeshola Adeniyi, WIT Volunteer Director.
For questions about how to support us and get involved, contact Penny Collins at penny@mywit.org or by phone at 470-264-1782. You can learn more about Women In Technology by visiting mywit.org.
About Women In Technology
Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM.
Media Contact
Penny Collins, Women In Technology (WIT), 470-264-1782, penny@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology (WIT)