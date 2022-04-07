The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop.com and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Nicole Glenn, president and CEO, Candor Expedite, as the winner of the eighth annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).
SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop.com and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Nicole Glenn, president and CEO, Candor Expedite, as the winner of the eighth annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).
Glenn was chosen among four finalists for the award. The other finalists include LeAnne Coulter, vice president, freight management for Penske Logistics; Erin Gattis, chief human resources officer, ArcBest; and Kim Littlejohn, senior vice president and chief information officer, USA Truck. The finalists and winner were recognized today during the 2022 TIA Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition.
"Nicole is truly a distinguished woman in logistics, and we are proud to recognize her for this honor," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO, WIT. "She has demonstrated remarkable business growth at the helm of Candor Express and we look forward to her continued success in the coming years."
Glenn founded Candor Expedite in 2017 after more than two decades in the transportation brokerage business, with a vision to build the smartest and most efficient freight business that delivers on its promises. Today, Candor is recognized as a leading certified women-owned business headquartered in Texas – with offices in Illinois and Kansas. Logistics is in Glenn's DNA having held several operational positions for a variety of transportation brokerage companies over the years. Through these roles, she learned the nuts and bolts of moving freight along with the biggest challenges both shippers and carriers face each day.
"TIA was again impressed with the caliber of candidates for the Distinguished Women in Logistics Award. The four finalists reflect the best attributes of the 3PL professional: competence, pragmatism, and commitment to serving customers in the right way," said Anne Reinke, president and CEO, TIA. "Nicole Glenn has all of those attributes, plus a history of persevering and succeeding through adversity. We are fortunate to have these women in the logistics profession."
In 2008, Glenn moved to the sales side of the business, working her way up to president of K & L Freight Management, Inc., and in 2016 became head of Cherry Logistics Corporation. After 20+ years of working for others, she wanted to build her own team. With her strong network and excellent industry reputation, it wasn't long before Candor became one of the top transportation companies in the business - known for its hot shot ground, high touch, time sensitive shipments and white glove delivery services.
Glenn credits her success with an amazing team that consistently provides superior customer service, real-time updates, precision, and open communication. She is a certified member of The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), The Expedite Association of North America, WIT, and TIA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in management and marketing from Northwood University.
"Nicole, LeAnne, Erin and Kim have all taken their respective companies to new heights and each exemplify excellence in the freight transportation industry," said Kendra Tucker, CEO, Truckstop.com. "Nicole Glenn not only epitomizes what it means to be a distinguished women in logistics, but her commitment to better serving customers in the logistics industry is unsurpassed."
Glenn has received numerous accolades including being named one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by WIT, and a 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Champion, an annual tribute to the world's top female entrepreneurs. Additionally, she is one of the founders of The Ladies Leadership Coalition (LLC), a new podcast hosted by female business leaders to profile successful business women.
Members of the judging panel include: Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer, Truckstop.com; Anne Reinke, president and CEO, TIA; Dr. Stephanie S. Ivey, associate dean for research and professor, Herff College of Engineering; and Ellen Voie, president and CEO, WIT.
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
About Truckstop.com
Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit http://www.truckstop.com.
About Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA)
Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $214 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines, doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of the 3PL industry to shippers, carriers, government officials and international organizations. TIA is the United States member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarder Associations (FIATA). To learn more, visit tianet.org.
