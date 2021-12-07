COLONIA, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA), an organization supporting women leaders in data and AI for an impactful future, has announced the 5 individual and 1 corporate winners of the inaugural WLDA Awards. The awards celebrate inspiring individuals and companies who are creating, leading, and demonstrating innovation and inclusion in the fields of data & AI.
WLDA was created to help shine a spotlight on women in the AI industry, a field that has a high turnover rate due to stalled careers and lack of support. The WLDA awards highlight people and companies focused on making a difference across these fields.
"The WLDA Awards were designed to life and recognize incredible women in the field, as well as celebrate men and corporations who empower and encourage their women colleagues," said Asha Saxena, WLDA Founder & CEO. "The inaugural WLDA Award winners, as well as all of the finalists, showcase the top talent in the industry."
The award winners were announced last night in NYC during the WLDA Awards Gala. The Gala celebrated leaders and influencers in technology, data, and AI roles, across industries. For more information https://wlda.tech/awards/.
Awards Categories and Winners:
Best Motivator
- Sadiqah Musa, Senior Data Analyst, The Guardian
Changemaker
- Chitra Narasimhachari, Head of Enterprise Analytics, Digital, and Data Science, Novartis
Corporate Champion of the Year
- Margery Connor, Data Science and Analytics Advisor at Chevron
Rising Star
- Josephine Ho, Senior Customer Success Engineer, Databricks
WLDA Women Leaders of the Year
- Samta Kapoor, Managing Director, Accenture
Corporation of the Year
- Chevron
ABOUT WLDA
Women Leaders in Data and AI, https://wlda.tech, is a woman-run membership and mastermind circle organization for women leaders in the fields of data and AI. Our mission is to bring women together to lead at the forefront of innovation of data and AI, to create an impactful future.
The organization supports women leaders and provides one-of-a-kind opportunities to learn from their F1000 industry peers, find tech solutions, and solve tough data challenges while helping them develop personally and professionally.
Our events are designed to provide intimate and confidential, facilitated conversations in platforms where women leaders find support from one another, helping provide the inspiration they may not find elsewhere.
ABOUT ASHA SAXENA
Asha Saxena is the Founder and CEO of Women Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA), an exclusive mastermind group for women leaders in Data and AI, helping them succeed both personally and professionally. She is also a professor at Columbia University in NYC, teaching graduate students healthcare consulting and entrepreneurship, and is a partner with CEO International where she coaches CXO leaders.
As a serial entrepreneur, she has built and sold three successful businesses. Most recently, she has served as CEO and Chairperson of Future Technologies Inc., a data management firm that provided warehousing, analytics, and intelligence services. She was also the CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of ACULYST, which provided best-in-class healthcare analytics services through a pre-built model that integrates clinical, financial, and operational data. Asha has served on a number of for-profit and nonprofit boards and is a contributor and international speaker on a variety of technology, data, AI, and women-related issues.
Apply for your exclusive membership now and learn more about us at https://wlda.tech.
