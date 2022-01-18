HOUSTON and BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numerated, the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing fintech SaaS company, has been selected by Agility Bank (in organization), a primarily women-owned and women-led commercial community bank. Agility Bank (in organization) will offer seamless digital lending experiences to clients using Numerated as its primary origination platform for its full suite of business banking products.
The first bank in the country primarily women-owned and led, Agility Bank (in organization) is being established under a special Minority Depository Institution charter of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Agility Bank (in organization) is committed to bringing the community bank of the future to small- and medium-sized businesses with a focus on those owned by women and minorities. Based in Houston, the institution will use Numerated to power all its business and commercial lending with a client-first and digital-first approach, from application, to underwriting, to closing.
"We looked for providers with a proven and nimble tech stack that would allow us to hit the ground running on day one and be agile in using data in innovative ways," said Lauren Sparks, founder, chairwoman, and CEO of Agility Bank (in organization). "With Numerated, our lending and account team will use a single, flexible platform to originate our full suite of business banking products with the client-centric, digital-first experience that today's business owners deserve and want."
Numerated is a SaaS digital loan origination system for business banking that dramatically reduces work for financial institutions and their customers by using data. The platform pulls in data at each stage of origination to save lenders and their business customers time, including by pre-filling applications, automating spreading, aggregating data and scoring applications, and fully automating the time-consuming preparation of document packages.
"We're thrilled to be working with someone as accomplished and visionary as Lauren and her entire team at Agility Bank (in organization)," said Dan O'Malley, co-founder and CEO of Numerated. "Rather than taking the historical back-office first approach to business lending, they are focusing on the client experience first. We're humbled to be their primary origination platform to deliver on their vision for launching the community business bank of the future."
More than 140 community and regional financial institutions have used Numerated's award-winning platform to process more than $50 billion in lending for over 400,000 businesses. Learn more at http://www.numerated.com.
About Agility Bank (in organization)
Agility Bank (in organization) is the first primarily women-owned and led bank created for this purpose in the U.S. under a special national charter of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. With a focus on community business banking, the bank will serve all small and mid- size business owners. Houston-based Agility will provide a flexible digital-based platform that is as close to a fintech banking experience as business owners need or want. Coupled with the knowledge of savvy bankers, clients will have access to personal service powered by robust technology. For more information: http://www.agilitybanking.com.
About Numerated
Numerated is a SaaS digital loan origination system for business banking that dramatically reduces work for financial institutions and their customers by using data. Banks and credit unions use Numerated to meet businesses' expectations for digital convenience, and to bring efficiency gains to internal teams. The platform's unique use of data streamlines originations for any business banking product, from application to decision to close. More than 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2021 Inc. 5,000.
