LAKE ORION, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence is pleased to announce that the Women's Radiology Center has successfully met certification standards from top insurance payors through DiagnosticSite.
DiagnosticSite is an imaging network that promotes quality and patient safety through facility ranking. This evaluation sets high standards for policies, procedures, equipment, and personnel of medical imaging facilities. This certification reflects our dedication to patient care, safety, and efficiency with imaging services.
The Women's Radiology Center in Lake Orion offers convenient mammography services, bone density scans, and ultrasound services for pregnancy and gynecologic care. Along with this newest certification from DiagnosticSite, the Women's Radiology Center is also ACR (American College of Radiology) and AIUM (American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine) accredited as a result of providing efficient, high-quality imaging services to women in southeastern Michigan.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
