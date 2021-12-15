PRINCETON, N.J., Dec.15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WonderBotz https://wonderbotz.com/, an award-winning, straight-talking, one-stop intelligent automation and hyperautomation service provider, was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Intelligent Automation Services 2021 (Doc # US47770621, December 2021) report.
"You shouldn't have to tell someone you're innovative, but it's nice to hear other people say it," shares Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz. "If necessity is truly the mother of invention, our mission to deliver better business outcomes to clients 'no matter what' is the driver behind our innovations. We work tirelessly with clients and software partners to think bigger and get more from intelligent automation. Our thanks to IDC for recognizing us as an IDC Innovator in Intelligent Automation Services for 2021."
"As interest in automation expands beyond individual tasks to more complex business processes, enterprises need strategies and solutions that satisfy both IT and business stakeholders," said Jennifer Hamel, research manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC. "The vendors in this document bring deep expertise in leading RPA platforms as well as proprietary methodologies and tools to enable their clients to drive ROI and transform their businesses using intelligent automation solutions."
About IDC Innovators
IDC Innovators report present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection – chose by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of the publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc."
About WonderBotz https://wonderbotz.com/why-us/about-us/
WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to helping organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage by leveraging its professional services, training, mentoring, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients' expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms. For more information, visit https://wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz
