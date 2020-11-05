VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is proud to announce that several of its creativity and productivity software products have been recognized by the G2 Crowd Fall 2020 Reports.
These reports rank products by customer satisfaction, market presence, seller size, and social impact. Below are the ranks awarded to Wondershare products.
- Wondershare Filmora: Leader in Video Editing
Wondershare Filmora has been recognized as a leader in the field of video editing, along with other well-known names such as Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro X. The recently launched upgrade, Wondershare Filmora X, is designed to make it easy for new content creators to drag and drop their way to extraordinary videos.
- Wondershare PDFelenment: Leader in Document Generation
Wondershare PDFelement has been recognized as a leader in Enterprise Document Creation, Graphic Design, Desktop Publishing and Document Creation. PDFelement is the easiest way to create, edit, convert, and annotate forms and documents. Designed with simplicity in mind, PDFelement gives you all the elements you need to communicate easier, faster, and better.
- Wondershare FilmoraPro: High Performer in Video Editing
Wondershare FilmoraPro has been recognized as a High Performer in video editing. FilmoraPro provides powerful functions while remaining user-friendly. Features include: unlimited tracks, preset transitions, automatic stabilization and more. It is the best choice for the professionals.
"We're honored to receive this recognition. It means a lot to our engineers and product managers who have been dedicated to providing the best experience for our users," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "We look forward to enhancing the product experience even further and continuing to invest in software innovation."
Wondershare Recoverit and Wondershare Dr.Fone were also recognized as being among the Top 50 products in IT management for 2020 based on positive user feedback for the year of 2019.
About Wondershare:
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.
