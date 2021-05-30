VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wondershare Recoverit (https://recoverit.wondershare.com) has recently announced the release of its latest version 9.6 for Mac. The application will now support Mac devices running on the latest Apple M1 Chipset and the T2 Security Chip. This will improve the overall data recovery performance of the Mac application and will make it compatible with all the latest Mac models.
Apple M1 is a popular ARM-based System on a Chip that provides CPU and GPU support for Mac systems. The chipset was released in November 2020 and has been integrated with all the latest Mac units that are running on macOS Big Sur. The Apple T2 Security Chip is a second-generation chip for Mac that provides high-end features like secure boot and encrypted storage. Wondershare Recoverit 9.6 can seamlessly work with both M1 and T2 chips to attain faster and better data recovery support for Mac users.
"Be compatible with Apple chipsets is extremely important for players in this industry, our engineers are dedicated to working on solutions to support the latest technology and bring better experience to the users" said Kevin Zhu, the product manager of Wondershare Recoverit.
About Wondershare Recoverit (https://recoverit.wondershare.com/)
Trusted by more than 5 million users, Wondershare Recoverit is one of the most resourceful recovery tools for Windows and Mac. The DIY data recovery application is known for its high recovery results and supports almost every data type.
- It supports the recovery of data under all possible scenarios like accidental deletion, formatted drive, corrupt storage, malware attack, etc.
- The application supports all the major file systems for disks like APFS, HFS+, NTFS, exFAT, etc.
- Recoverit Data Recovery is compatible with 200+ different file types for photos, videos, audio, documents, and more.
- There is a provision to filter the recovered data based on different parameters and even preview the extracted files before restoring them.
- It supports all the major macOS and Windows versions and can recover data from external storage sources as well.
With the latest version of Recoverit 9.6, the application will enhance its overall data recovery performance. Being fully compatible with Apple M1 Chipset and T2 Security Chip, the latest version will provide faster and better recovery results under every possible scenario.
About Wondershare
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.
Media Contact
Ferne Lu, Wondershare, +86 13691693824 Ext: +86, ferne@wondershare.com
SOURCE Wondershare