HAILEY, Idaho, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hailey's award-winning Wood River Inn & Suites has added another sustainable amenity for travelers: electric vehicle charging stations from SemaConnect. SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions. The two new SemaConnect Series 6, Level 2 (L2) charging stations build upon the hotel's existing sustainability programs and provide a necessary amenity for EV drivers traveling through central Idaho.
The Wood River Inn & Suites has been ranked as the #1 hotel in Hailey and is recognized as a Traveler's Choice hotel for receiving ratings within the top 10% of all TripAdvisor ratings worldwide. Hotel management has made sustainability a priority with green amenities that include 3,300 square feet of solar panels, smart thermostats, green breakfast packaging, and now electric vehicle charging stations.
The two SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations are Level 2 charging stations that are ENERGY STAR certified to help businesses boost energy efficiency and save money. Mounted on a dual pedestal with cable management system, the charging stations feature a futuristic design, interactive LED lights, and wireless connectivity so drivers and hotel management can view station status at a distance. With two years of prepaid SemaConnect Network services, hotel management can manage access, customize pricing, and download reports on usage and sustainability. SemaConnect offers drivers "Five Ways to Pay" for a charging session at the Wood River Inn & Suites: SemaConnect Pass, SemaConnect's mobile webpage at network.semaconnect.com, an automated phone system at 1-800-663-5633, the SemaConnect mobile application, and the third-party apps PlugShare and ChargeHub.
"When researching ideas for our next green amenity, I discovered SemaConnect charging stations," said Ryan Allison, owner of the Wood River Inn & Suites. "Tourist season has begun, and we're excited to offer another new amenity for our EV drivers this summer. We have already had a few Teslas charging at our SemaConnect stations, and we look forward to serving the growing number of guests who drive electric."
"Hospitality is essential for mass EV adoption in the United States," said Tony Sargent, senior vice president of sales at SemaConnect. "Travelers need hotels with EV charging stations, especially when traveling through rural or mountainous regions such as the Wood River Valley. The Wood River Inn & Suites is setting a new standard for sustainable travel, and SemaConnect is honored to support electric vehicles in Central Idaho."
The two new SemaConnect charging stations at the Wood River Inn & Suites are open and ready to charge. See the SemaConnect Network App for current location, station status, pricing, and directions.
About Wood River Inn & Suites:
Located in the heart of the Sun Valley Ski Area, the Wood River Inn & Suites is Hailey, Idaho's premier Hotel. Whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth trip to our beautiful valley, you'll find the well-appointed Wood River Inn & Suites is perfect. For the everyday business travelers, to the adventurous vacationing families (kids stay free), and everyone in between, we have it all. Either book online, or call one of our knowledgeable reservation specialists today. From all of us at the Wood River inn & Suites, we look forward to having you stay with us. For more information, visit https://www.woodriverinn.com/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
Media Contact
Jesus Ferro, SemaConnect, Inc., +1 301-352-3730 Ext: 225, jesus.ferro@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect Inc, 301-352-3730 209, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE Wood River Inn & Suites