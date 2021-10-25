ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodard announces a unique partnership with Wolters Kluwer where Woodard will package and price some of Wolters Kluwer's enterprise-level solutions and services in a way that is right-sized and affordable for smaller bookkeeping and accounting practices.
The partnership focuses on Wolters Kluwer's XCM Workflow solution and XCM's associated tax and bookkeeping outsourcing service called "Xpitax."
According to Joe Woodard, "Bookkeepers are struggling against the pressures of enterprise-level competitors, hyper-commoditization, and difficulty in recruiting and retaining employees. Our partnership with Wolters Kluwer will address challenges bookkeepers face by offering XCM's enterprise-class workflow and outsourcing services in a way that is affordable to even the smallest bookkeeping and tax practices."
The partnership with Wolters Kluwer is part of a program at Woodard called the "Advanced Bookkeeping System," where bookkeeping practices and CAS practices receive turnkey, comprehensive bookkeeping production checklists, automation through Woodard's production automation software partners, highly secure, mobile-first collaboration, and streamlined costs associated with bookkeeping technologies.
With the Advanced Bookkeeping System, XCM workflow, and Xpitax, small practices can now operate at the same level of efficiency and modernization as their scaled, enterprise-level competitors.
Ray Barlow, Director of Outsource Operations for Tax and Accounting in North America at Wolters Kluwer, says, "The XCM team from Wolters Kluwer is proud to have partnered with Woodard and their Advanced Bookkeeping System to equip small- to medium-sized practices with a world-class shared service center and to empower them to scale their practices with less risk, less stress, and greater practice-wide efficiencies."
About Woodard
Woodard's vision is to transform small business through small business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to small business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, Woodard Alliance, Woodard Institute, and Woodard Groups. Learn more at Woodard.com.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer has served professionals for many decades, helping them enhance workflows and make informed decisions. Their expert solutions – a combination of deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services – deliver better outcomes, analytics, and improved productivity and solve complex problems for our customers. Learn more at WoltersKluwer.com.
