COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has been awarded a 2022 American Council of Engineering Companies of Ohio Outstanding Achievement Award for its CVG CONRAC Terminal Drive Bridges project. The project was selected in the 22nd annual ACEC Ohio 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards competition and is a finalist for the ACEC Ohio Grand Award, which will be announced in March. In addition, the project is eligible for the National ACEC 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards.
The project being honored is the recently completed consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC) at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Woolpert assisted the airport in the planning and design of the Terminal Drive relocation, which includes a split roadway between the upper, departures level that is supported by a series of bridges stacked over the lower, arrivals roadway.
The bridge designs were technically challenging and included two wall-supported approaches, three sequential bridges, an extremely tight 200-foot radius curve, analyses for each stage of bridge construction, 3D modeling, soil-structure interaction and blast loads for anti-terrorism. Innovative design and construction methods were employed, including smart sensors and high-performance concrete for reduced maintenance.
"The structures required a very complex structural design using 3D finite element analysis," said Woolpert Team Leader and Senior Associate Tom Less, who specializes in bridge and structural engineering. "This project reduced travel time when entering the airport, opened up more airport property for business development opportunities and created a new 'front door' to the airport."
CVG reports an annual economic impact of $6.8 billion. This project represents a $175 million investment in the new facility, with 70% of the work performed by companies in the Cincinnati region and employing 1,600. The structures were constructed by Prus Construction.
Another Woolpert project, the Stillwater Prairie Connector Suspension Bridge, also received an Honor Award in the ACEC Ohio 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. The bridge is owned by the Miami County Park District and was built by Brumbaugh Construction. It connects the 260-acre Stillwater Prairie Reserve with 120 acres at Maple Ridge and was designed to complement and enhance the scenic views of the Stillwater River and surrounding area. The Stillwater bridge is a finalist for the Outstanding Small Project Award at the ACEC Ohio 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards in March.
Woolpert provided bridge design, survey, hydraulic engineering and construction assistance for the suspension bridge, which opened in May. The 170-foot-long bridge has a 32-inch-wide deck with 42-inch-high netting and is believed to be one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the state.
"The importance of active lifestyles, mental health and the benefits of time spent outdoors have never been more evident," MCPD Executive Director J. Scott Myers said. "This project furthers the District's goals of enhancing quality of life and economic development in Miami County. Our parks help us attract and retain businesses, increase tourism and develop regional partnerships. Fun and distinctive features like the Stillwater bridge support these goals and contribute to our success."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 1-937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert