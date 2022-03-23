DAYTON, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet has selected Woolpert for its Civil Government Partner of the Year Award. The award recognizes Woolpert for its ongoing efforts in helping Planet achieve growth in the state and local market, while providing the subject matter expertise and established quality that ensures government clients receive the solutions they need.
"Woolpert has a rich history and expertise in delivering geospatial, aerial and satellite data solutions in civil government. They are one of the first partners within the Planet partner ecosystem to be vetted and certified as a Planet professional services provider," said John Atkinson, vice president of Channel Sales at Planet. "We presented Woolpert with this award to honor their diverse and innovative products and services delivering actionable insights and value to civil government agencies and entities."
Woolpert Solutions Scientist Matt Hutchinson said Planet and Woolpert have been addressing the need for "last-mile" integration of Planet data into specific client tools, analyses and workflows. Last year, the companies expanded that partnership and aligned Planet's Professional Services team with Woolpert's geospatial innovation team so that they can work together on client projects.
Hutchinson said that because Woolpert is a global architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm, it has a deep understanding of what products and services will provide the most benefit to clients.
"We're currently building a prototype to simplify differential tax assessment of agricultural lands for local governments," Hutchinson said. "The app utilizes multiple sources of data and imagery to assess value based on what farmers are growing, with the goal of saving time and effort for local government staff, while improving efficiencies and transparency for the farmers' benefit. We believe it will be a game-changer for local governments, and it is something that we could not execute without this partnership with Planet."
Woolpert is also integrating Planet's high-frequency satellite data with Woolpert's high-resolution aerial data and imagery within the Google Earth Engine platform to benefit federal, state and local governments. Woolpert has been a Google Premier Partner since 2016.
Hutchinson lauded Planet, which images the entire Earth's land mass each day, for steadily augmenting resources for its partner program to assist its value-added resellers, integrators and professional services providers around the world.
"We are truly honored to receive this award because it validates the benefits of our partnership and confirms that we are fulfilling our shared goal to provide current and high-quality imagery and data to all levels of government," he said. "We want to thank Planet not only for this honor and support but for continuing to be an outstanding partner in our collective efforts to provide the vital data and imagery needed to support informed decisions."
