VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert is combining its staff from two Hampton Roads offices and will open a versatile new location in Virginia Beach. The move will strengthen the firm's expanding public and private architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) projects and initiatives throughout Virginia.
Woolpert's Chesapeake office, which opened in 2010 on Independence Parkway, closed permanently today, March 22. Its staff will temporarily join the staff at the former Waller, Todd & Sadler, a Woolpert Company, office on Cypress Avenue in Virginia Beach. In July, that combined Woolpert staff of 60 will move into a new office space at 4433 Corporation Lane, Suite 125, in Virginia Beach's Central Business District.
Woolpert Interior Design Team Leader Kristi Barker is designing the new 7,000-square-foot office space. She said the new office will merge the more design-focused Virginia Beach group with the predominantly engineering and field survey teams in Chesapeake. The office will support collaborative workspaces and will accommodate those working in the office full time, those working hybrid schedules and those working remotely.
"This is the first Woolpert office to be designed based on the hybrid platform," Barker said. "We are taking a transparent design approach, incorporating lots of glass amid an open plan concept. There will be very few assigned desks and no formal reception area. Visitors will enter into what we're calling the living room, which flows into the open breakroom. There also will be a TV for showcasing projects, awards and events."
This will be one of Woolpert's three Virginia offices, including sites in Richmond and Fairfax, and will be among the firm's more than 60 offices around the world. Woolpert Chief Operating Officer Kirk McClurkin said this new location reflects Woolpert's increasingly integrated AEG products and services and its strategic growth in Virginia.
"As we continue to expand internationally, we are finding more opportunities to combine and advance our capabilities and technologies to benefit our clients," McClurkin said. "This new Virginia Beach office will help our creative and talented staff thrive, whether working in the office, working from home or some combination of that. This office is reflective of our investment in the region and our investment in our outstanding staff."
Barker said she is excited to work at the new office, which also will serve as the interior design hub for Woolpert.
"What I'm most looking forward to is the abundance of natural light this site affords. Designers need good lighting for finishes and materials, and the northern light we'll get at this office is going to be really phenomenal," Barker said. "This building also is in a forested location near the water, and the office will have a patio where we can take full advantage of the beautiful view. I am excited to help it come together. It will truly be a great place to work."
