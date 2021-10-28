DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired longtime Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Vice President Rusty Hodapp as a director of strategic consulting. Hodapp is nationally known for his aviation expertise and advancements in energy, resilience and asset management.
Over the last 24 years, Hodapp served as a vice president for multiple departments at DFW. His responsibilities spanned capital program delivery, building code enforcement, transportation, sustainability, facilities and infrastructure asset management. Under his leadership, DFW became a leader in aviation energy and environmental programs. In 2016, the airport was recognized as the first carbon neutral airport in North America, and in 2020, DFW became the first airport in the world to achieve the new 4+ carbon neutral level in the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, established by Airports Council International. DFW also became the first airport to earn a United Nations Global Climate Action Award.
At Woolpert, Hodapp will focus on enhancing energy, resilience, asset management and sustainability capabilities, leveraging lessons learned to benefit airports and other industries around the world.
"I was fortunate to have a long and fruitful career at DFW, where I had many opportunities to learn and develop these key interests and skills, apply innovative ideas and evaluate outcomes," Hodapp said. "My role here will be to identify opportunities and applications for technologies and initiatives based on a comprehensive understanding of the context of those applications. I can provide unique insight that will help Woolpert clients improve their operating positions and assess their operational systems, infrastructure and posture from a risk perspective."
Hodapp, a chemical engineer who earned his MBA in finance, said Woolpert's employee-centered, technologically progressive and growth-oriented culture appealed to him personally, as did his experience working with Woolpert Vice President Eric Dillinger: "Eric is a valued colleague and someone I hold in the highest esteem. Any firm, group or team he is associated with must be the best of the best." Hodapp said he also sees the immense benefits of joining an established firm that successfully supports and integrates multiple architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) products and services.
"The concept of integrated solutions has long appealed to me," Hodapp said. "Digital transformation in all industries is providing opportunities to drive innovation and value for owners and service providers who can conceptualize and deliver with a systems perspective. Firms that can combine core competencies across all these disciplines to deliver integrated solutions will provide superior value."
Dillinger said Hodapp brings an invaluable owner's perspective to Woolpert, further refining and focusing the firm's full spectrum of service delivery offerings.
"Rusty has earned the respect of professionals throughout the aviation industry due to his innovation and leadership, and his ability to advance airport operations and management," Dillinger said. "His systems perspective has been informed by life cycle considerations, and these drive the integrated solutions that address current client and stakeholder needs. We're honored to have him on board."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 1-937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert