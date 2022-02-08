FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert was selected by the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) to provide advanced planning, consulting and technical services for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and North Perry Airport. The $5 million, multiyear contract will support geospatial solutions, dynamic planning and development management, advanced air mobility and general airport planning solutions.
Woolpert will provide a wide range of planning, technology and geospatial services. These include enterprise geospatial applications, unmanned aircraft systems integration, building information modeling and FAA Airports GIS Program support. New projects and procedures will be implemented to help BCAD stay compliant through the Airport Data and Information Portal process for new and ongoing construction projects.
Woolpert Aviation Program Director and Senior Associate Ed Copeland said the goal is to look for ways to enhance and more fully integrate existing systems and databases to create additional efficiencies and lower costs, while at the same time evaluating new technologies and concepts to support and advance the full life cycle of planning and engineering through construction, operations and maintenance specific to the BCAD environment.
"In addition to providing on-call and on-site staff extension support, this contract will help Broward County develop a UAS program that includes a framework and protocols for AAM that will best support their evolving airport operations," Copeland said. "These advanced planning and technical services will enable BCAD to implement a strategic plan for the next five years, ensuring the county and its residents benefit from these rapidly developing technologies and are well positioned for the future of aviation."
This contract is now underway.
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
