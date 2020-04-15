DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert announced today that it had purchased its fourth Leica Geosystems TerrainMapper, a linear-mode aerial lidar sensor, to support the firm's geospatial growth worldwide. Woolpert collects aerial, terrestrial and bathymetric lidar data, as well as acoustic data, for projects that range from national and coastal mapping programs to road design to disaster mitigation.
Woolpert owns and operates more than 15 sensors and a fleet of over a dozen aircraft and helps test new lidar systems at the federal level. Woolpert Aerial Acquisition Manager Jonas Svoboda said the Leica Geosystems TerrainMapper collects lidar data at much higher altitudes, across complex and variable terrain.
"The TerrainMapper provides an increased efficiency resulting in higher density through higher pulse rate, higher laser power and gateless technology," Svoboda said. "Collections take less time than they did previously, and the camera enables us to more easily co-collect data. These advancements are an added benefit for our clients and therefore highly valuable to us."
Woolpert Vice President and Geospatial Sector Leader Joseph Seppi lauded the firm's continued investment in proven technologies like the Leica TerrainMapper, which contributes to strategic growth.
"We've worked with Leica Geosystems since 1989, and we're excited to extend that relationship to ensure we consistently provide our clients with industry-leading value and quality," Seppi said.
