DAYTON, Ohio, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Woolpert-RS&H, LLC joint venture was selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to provide architecture and engineering services for Air Force Reserve Command projects nationwide under a five-year, $45 million capacity contract.
This is Woolpert-RS&H's second selection for the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, which was previously awarded in 2016. Woolpert Vice President and Federal Market Director Doug Brown said the joint venture has developed best practices in scope management, design quality and construction specific to AFRC.
"This team has proved to be very effective in executing complex, critical projects at AFRC's widespread locations and under accelerated schedules," Brown said. "We're fortunate to have the combined expertise, resources and bandwidth to fulfill this unique contract, which supports mission-essential facilities. The Woolpert-RS&H partnership operates at a high level through shared principles, values and work ethic."
RS&H Vice President Richard Hammett added that the firms, separately and together, have fostered a strong working relationship with USACE Louisville, and that contributes to the success of the team and the contract.
"This reselection validates our joint venture's ability to provide exceptional federal design and construction support to meet the needs of AFRC," Hammett said. "We look forward to continuing to support the government in this special program and to accomplishing many great projects to help each other succeed."
About RS&H
RS&H provides fully integrated architecture, engineering, and consulting services to help clients realize their most complex facility and infrastructure projects for land, air, and space. We are consistently ranked among the nation's top 100 design firms and have worked in over 50 countries across the globe. As an employee-owned firm, RS&H has helped pioneers build the launch platforms for the national space program, create global airports that connect communities, shape progressive highway systems across the country, and provide facilities for Fortune 1000 companies. For more, visit rsandh.com.
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.
