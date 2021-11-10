DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has been selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management (OCM) for its Coastal Geospatial Services Contract (CGSC). This indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes data acquisition, thematic mapping, high-resolution topographic and bathymetric product generation, photogrammetric mapping, survey and control services, GIS services, cadastral mapping and geospatial training. The five-year CGSC has a shared ceiling of $49 million.
"This contracting vehicle provides a way for local, state and federal agencies to take advantage of a streamlined process to obtain services from some of the nation's top geospatial firms," NOAA OCM Geographer Dave Stein said. "Coastal organizations can use this contract vehicle to acquire geospatial data and services needed to support land-use planning, coastal conservation and hazards, coastal resilience, marine spatial planning, water quality and climate change."
This is Woolpert's third-consecutive CGSC selection. Over the past year, the firm, with support of its partners, has been awarded multiple task orders to address a range of coastal issues. Among these are the collection of bathymetric lidar data to support benthic mapping at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan, helping manage and mitigate threats like erosion and increased nutrient influx; a study to understand the wetland ecosystem benefits and variability of Wisconsin's coastal watersheds; the development of monitoring tools and GIS portals for a Community Flood Notebook platform, offered by the Association of State Floodplain Managers, to enable communities to harness crowdsourcing capabilities to document flood events; and continued support for research into sustainable nearshore management solutions to prevent critical habitat loss at Illinois Beach State Park.
Woolpert Geospatial Project Manager Megan Blaskovich said these most recent task orders illustrate the wide scope and immense need for coastal geospatial data and services nationwide.
"NOAA OCM has accepted the challenge to make and keep U.S. coastal communities and ecosystems resilient and healthy," Blaskovich said. "Through this CGSC tasking, NOAA OCM is helping coastal management stakeholders across the country make informed decisions to protect our natural resources, reduce the impact from severe storms and flooding, propel economic development and much more. We are honored to have been selected again for this contract, and we look forward to continuing this work over the next five years."
This contract is now underway.
