JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has promoted J.P. Johns, PE, to water market director. Johns is a vice president who has more than 20 years of experience in water resource engineering and management, including hydrology and hydraulic analyses and design, floodplain management, watershed master planning, stream restoration and MS4 program management. His educational background is in agriculture and biosystems engineering, with additional research experience in sedimentation and water quality modeling.
In this new role, Johns will help Woolpert's water market expand into new geographies, integrate existing and new technologies and services to benefit new clients, and increase support of the firm's architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) clients.
"Our water services are well established in the Southeast, where we provide integrated water/wastewater and stormwater services," Johns said. "We plan to continue to grow in the Southeast, while focusing on expanding in Texas, Florida, the mid-Atlantic and Ohio. More specifically, I'm very excited to work with our Texas team at CivilTech this year to provide additional water resource solutions for our Texas clients."
A graduate of Clemson University, Johns is president of the Southeast Chapter of the International Erosion Control Association and a member of the Southeast Stormwater Association and the Florida Stormwater Association. He has worked for Woolpert for more than 20 years, although not continuously. Johns said he gained valuable management experience at a smaller engineering firm but returned to Woolpert because he missed the people and he appreciated the benefits that a larger firm can bring—especially one that has expertise across AEG.
"Having industry leaders in-house who support projects from research to execution is tough to beat," Johns said. "For example, for stormwater studies, Woolpert collects data via advanced geospatial technologies; has industry-recognized modelers who perform hydrologic, hydraulic and water quality modeling; has environmental scientists and stormwater engineers to analyze data; and has top design engineers and architects to design solutions. Then our strategic consulting team works with clients to build and apply stormwater asset management solutions. We are truly a one-stop shop."
In addition to Johns, multiple individuals have been promoted to support the strategic trajectory of the water market. Those promoted include new Water Practice Leader Carla Muscarella; Eric MacDonald, who will lead the sewer system evaluation survey initiative; James Riddle, who will lead the water quality monitoring initiative; and Hal Clarkson, who will lead the market's stormwater asset management initiative. Those promoted to program director include Trevor Gauron and Richard Washington. Amanda Douglas and Darren Eastall were promoted to project manager.
Woolpert's former water market director, Senior Vice President Flint Holbrook, will become a program director. This move is part of the market's succession plan, easing the leadership transition both internally and externally. Holbrook has been at Woolpert for more than 25 years. This approach will ensure Woolpert clients will receive the same service and attention, while enabling others to grow within the market.
"Flint hired me back in 1998, and our careers have grown together. He has been a mentor and an inspiration to me, and his institutional knowledge is invaluable," Johns said. "Our primary goal is to enable clients to realize the vast benefits that integrated water engineering and geospatial technologies can provide, and our reorg supports that goal. Long term, we aim to become a national water market provider. I am excited to lead that charge."
Woolpert Senior Vice President and Infrastructure Sector Leader Tom Mochty said these water market changes illustrate the firm's commitment to both addressing evolving industry needs and to promoting talent from within.
"We often share how the integration of AEG services benefits our clients, because that's what our comprehensive services are designed to do," Mochty said. "We can't do that without having an outstanding staff that reflects the diversity of those capabilities and by providing each of them with opportunities to grow and flourish across markets. J.P. is a perfect example of this. His knowledge, teamwork and enthusiasm have been an asset to Woolpert from day one, and we look forward to all he and the market will accomplish in the coming years."
