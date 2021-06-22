DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired aviation and geospatial visionary Dejan Damjanovic as an aviation geospatial project manager. Damjanovic has more than 25 years of industry experience and has elevated the fields of Aeronautical Information Management, Navigational Data Provision, Synthetic Vision Systems and remote sensing. He will work out of Woolpert's new Denver office.
Damjanovic is as steeped in geospatial expertise as he is in aviation acumen. In addition to his knowledge of satellite-based photogrammetry for 3D terrain and obstacle extraction, GIS and mobile mapping, Damjanovic is a senior commercial pilot who is licensed to fly in the U.S. and Canada. He has more than 1,100 flight hours logged across North America in multi- and single-engine aircraft. During prior engagements, he led aviation geospatial practices that resulted in eight-figure contract awards from the U.S. government and commercial customers.
An established industry thought leader, Damjanovic has co-authored three globally recognized standards on aeronautical geospatial information, is a frequent industry conference panelist, and has authored numerous conference presentations and peer-reviewed papers. He is a past recipient of the Turning Goals into Reality Award for his work on NASA's Runway Incursion Prevention System.
Damjanovic said in his new role at Woolpert, he joins a team that is passionate about solving the greatest challenges in aviation using innovative geospatial applications. These include integrating Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) capabilities to support both conventional aircraft and Advanced Air Mobility, ensuring that they successfully coexist with NextGen, both within and outside the National Airspace System.
"To deliver solutions in the aviation industry, you need all of the Woolpert AEG disciplines," Damjanovic said. "Architecture, to enhance airports for NextGen capabilities, integrate mass transportation networks and construct UAS/UAV landing sites; engineering, to ensure airports and UAS/UAV landing sites operate safely, efficiently and reliably; and geospatial data, which is the glue that holds architecture and engineering together in the 4D space and is the cornerstone of the NextGen and Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) Concept of Operations."
Woolpert Senior Associate and Practice Leader Eric Risner said Damjanovic has proved to be an exceptional leader with a long history of successful projects and implementations in his previous roles in the aviation industry.
"Emerging technologies are transforming airport operations and air travel around the world, and we are passionate about delivering these innovative solutions to our clients," Risner said. "Dejan's expertise in helping drive, develop and apply geospatial technologies to meet real challenges in the aviation industry will be a great addition to our aviation geospatial team, specifically in the western U.S. and abroad. We're proud to have him join our team."
