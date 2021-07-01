DAYTON, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Suzette Stoler, FARA, AIA, to serve as vice president and buildings sector leader. She is a registered architect and has extensive, international leadership experience at small and large architecture and engineering firms, including AECOM, Jacobs and Stantec.
Stoler has provided inspired and steadfast direction to support myriad design pursuits for public and private clients around the world and has been a successful agent of operational change. She has fostered customized growth strategies for in-house talent, helped guide profitable company mergers and acquisitions, created and implemented business development strategies, and steered constructive organizational restructuring.
At Woolpert, Stoler will be responsible for leading the architects, interior designers, planners and engineers who serve the firm's private, public and federal markets. She will guide them to innovate the built environment through smart planning, programming and design. Woolpert Senior Vice President and COO Kirk McClurkin said Stoler was hired due to her strong experience with acquisition integration, her proven leadership and her passion for the industry.
"Suzette has held several senior-level positions that have improved operations and propelled successful growth strategies at the regional, national and global levels," McClurkin said. "Her exceptionally solid and diverse experience has provided her with the perspective needed to position Woolpert for short- and long-term success. I'm excited about the future of the sector with Suzette at the helm."
Stoler said she was drawn to Woolpert because it is a global company with a highly talented staff, who serve a strong network of offices and clients. She said she hopes to leverage this global talent to reimagine the design and delivery of projects that will support the post-pandemic world now and well into the future.
"Woolpert has an entrepreneurial spirit that is not only encouraged at all levels of the organization but is integral to a growth strategy that supports both staff and client goals," Stoler said. "Woolpert's history of delivering innovative projects coupled with its ongoing thought leadership across public and private markets provides an incredible platform that enables the firm to be a change agent for the architecture, engineering and geospatial industry."
The Carnegie Mellon and Texas A&M University graduate also is active with the Society of American Registered Architects regionally and nationally. She has held several leadership positions, including serving as national president of SARA, and was awarded fellowship in 2008. In addition to contributing at the industry level, Stoler also likes to give back to the profession by fostering future leaders.
"I love engaging with staff at all levels, but I especially enjoy being a mentor to rising professionals and brainstorming about career development from both an industry and social perspective," she said. "Figuring out opportunities for what we can do and how we can get there is key to attracting and retaining staff—and it's fun, too! I look forward to working with the amazing talent here at Woolpert and to contributing to the firm's bright future."
